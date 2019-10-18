The Menomonie Singers kicks off its 30th Anniversary year with a reflection on “pearl”. Pearl is symbolic of a 30th year like silver is symbolic of a 25th anniversary. In choral works by a wide range of composers such as William Byrd, Morten Lauridsen, Hildegard von Bingen, J.S. Bach, Henry Purcell, Maurice Durufle, and others, the Menomonie Singers will bring to its audiences a musical representation of pearls of joy, pearls of wisdom, misshapen pearls, memories like pearls, and friendship: the loveliest pearl.
Concerts will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Chippewa Falls, and Sunday, November 17 at 2 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie.
While these performances carry no ticket fee, the suggested donation is $10.
A reception will be held following each concert.
Conductor Amy Vogt has a Bachelor of Music in choral conducting from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Recently, she became the new choral conductor at DeLong and Northstar Middle Schools in the Eau Claire School District. Vogt has had many choral conducting experiences including choral conductor at McDonnell High School in Chippewa Falls and Osseo-Fairchild High School, most recently. In addition, Vogt was at one time a soprano with the Menomonie Singers, and a professional choir singer with the Apollo Master Chorale in the Twin Cities.
Accompanying the choir on piano will be Dan Wanamaker. Wanamaker has a Bachelor of Arts in Music and Spanish from UW-Eau Claire. He sings at St. Clement’s Episcopal in St. Paul, and with the Aliro Voices in Minneapolis, and describes himself as a language collector and writer.
A 30th Anniversary Gala fundraiser is planned for Friday evening, January 24, 2020 at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts in downtown Menomonie. Alumni of the choir, and existing choir members will provide entertainment. This dress-up formal event will feature gourmet hors d’oeuvres, a wine raffle, a photo box, and a silent auction. Tickets ($30 in advance, and $35 at the door) can be purchased from the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts.
The Menomonie Singers is a non-profit music organization that has been in existence as Menomonie Chamber Singers since 1989. This adult community choir performs at various venues in Menomonie and western Wisconsin. They are a mix of many professions, including UW-Stout faculty members. The group frequently sings four-part, a cappella music.
The choir is always looking for new members. Auditions will be held again in January with rehearsals beginning again shortly after auditions for concerts in the spring. Interested singers should contact Juliana Schmidt, Executive Director and founder, at themenomoniesingers@gmail.com.
Or, check out their website at www.themenomoniesingers.org. The Menomonie Singers can also be found on Facebook.
