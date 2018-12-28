You may think that auditions for a choir are a scary activity, and that you would be glad when it’s over.
But tryouts for The Menomonie Singers are easy, private — only the conductor and/or the executive director are present — and quick, less than 15 minutes.
There are openings in this community choir for soprano, alto, tenor and bass, since the choir is wishing to expand. Participants must be 18 or older or post high school.
Auditions are Jan. 22, 2019, starting at 6 p.m. in the UW-Stout choir room (#315) in the Applied Arts Building, 415 13th Ave. E., Menomonie. If the time is not convenient, special appointments may be made.
This is a chance to share in a quality choral music experience. The choir will perform the Easter portion of Handel’s Messiah on April 27 and 28, 2019. This promises to be a wonderful program under the skillful direction of Amy Vogt.
There is no need to prepare a piece. The audition will include a range check, a short sight-singing exercise and a musicality showcase — singers will be asked to sing Silent Night, Happy Birthday or My Country ‘Tis of Thee.
Weekly rehearsals for the spring season begin Monday, Jan. 28 in the UW-Stout Applied Arts, room 315.
The Menomonie Singers is a nonprofit music organization, in existence since 1989, and presents four regular concerts each year.
Make an audition appointment today with executive director Juliana Schmidt at anoldsweetsong@hotmail.com or by calling 715-505-3525.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.