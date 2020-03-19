Menomonie small businesses adjust to new reality during COVID-19 pandemic

Brewery Nonic owner Ryan Verdon said they will adapt the best they can to the changing landscape. While attempting to keep the business afloat, community health also remains a priority and that's what makes it difficult as the two conflict with each other.

"Both of those things kind of work against each other in a weird way," Verdon said. "I think community health is really important. The best thing is to adjust our role in that and just make sure as best we can, we can both maintain our business and make sure everyone is safe."

Uptown Curl salon owner Kristy Wilson said her employees are worried. With face-to-face meeting necessary for the business, there is no way for Uptown Curl to change the way it conducts business. Wilson also runs Uptown Curl salons in Minneapolis and Stillwater, Minn. Even when the ban of gatherings is lifted it could still take some time before customers are again willing or able to spend. Some people are out of jobs and will need to dip into savings Wilson said, and once people are able to go out again it won't mean the end of the struggle for small businesses.

"This is going to be a ripple effect for weeks if not months and months where it’s going to be until...maybe we’ll recover by the summer," she said.

