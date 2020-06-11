Menomonie store sells $22 million Powerball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Menomonie store has sold a $22 million Powerball ticket.

The winner had not yet come forward, but the Synergy Coop Exit 45 on 2100 County Rd. B will receive $100,000 incentive for selling the ticket.

The winning numbers are 10, 33, 41, 52, 54, and the Powerball number 18.

It is Wisconsin’s 18th Powerball jackpot since Wisconsin debuted the game in 1992.

This is the first Wisconsin Powerball jackpot won since March 2019 when Wisconsin had a record-setting $768.4 Million jackpot winner. Wisconsin is now tied for fourth on the all-time list of most frequently winning states.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0