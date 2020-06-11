Menomonie store sells $22 million Powerball

A Menomonie store has sold a $22 million Powerball ticket.
The winner had not yet come forward, but the Synergy Coop Exit 45 on 2100 County Rd. B will receive $100,000 incentive for selling the ticket.
The winning numbers are 10, 33, 41, 52, 54, and the Powerball number 18.
It is Wisconsin’s 18th Powerball jackpot since Wisconsin debuted the game in 1992.
This is the first Wisconsin Powerball jackpot won since March 2019 when Wisconsin had a record-setting $768.4 Million jackpot winner. Wisconsin is now tied for fourth on the all-time list of most frequently winning states.
