Menomonie students pitched in on April 26 to help maintain a rain garden at Lakeside Park in Menomonie.
The work was part of the Menomonie Middle School and district's annual Earth Day celebration.
On that day, Menomonie Middle School students celebrated Earth Week by working on service projects in and around the city.
For the past 15 years, MMS students have focused on outdoor service projects that impact the local environment.
Highlights from 2019 include:
- All 6th-grade students spent the day at the school forest, Bjornson Environmental Site, learning about nature and working on service projects to improve the forest.
- All 7th-grade students spent the afternoon outdoors taking part in clean-up projects at local parks, streams and around the middle school.
- 8th-grade students participated in nine projects around Menomonie including invasive species removal, rain garden maintenance, a pollinator project, tree planting, bird house construction and trail clearing at Menomin Park, Hoffman Hills and the Red Cedar State Trail.
A donation of $2,500 from 3M made the Earth Day Celebration possible; the company has supported the MMS Earth Day Celebration for the past 15 years.
