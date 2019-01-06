The Menomonie Middle School hosted the first competition of the school year on Dec. 13. About 215 competitors from six different middle schools gathered including, Rice Lake, Eau Claire NorthStar, Eau Claire Delong, Eau Claire South and Wausau John Muir.
Several MMS mathletes received awards for individual and team accomplishments.
MathCounts is a club that offers competition around fun and engaging math problems. It is open to all students in sixth through eighth grades.
The season runs from November through March. Competitors attend local competitions in Rice Lake and Eau Claire in January.
ConAgra Foods made a donation which helped provide snacks for the students and coaches at our local competition. Many volunteers helped score the tests, and parents offered support.
