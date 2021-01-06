Menomonie Theater Guild accepts $1,000 WCU Challenge donation

The Menomonie Theater Guild (MTG) received a $1,000 donation from the WESTconsin Credit Union (WCU) Challenge, a special initiative during the Community Foundation of Dunn County’s (CFDC) 25th Anniversary year. This Challenge provides donors who open a new fund at the CFDC with a $1,000 immediate donation to a charity of their choice.

Michael and Lynn Fekete of Menomonie had discussed the possibility of opening a fund at the CFDC for the past few years and it was the WCU Challenge that solidified their decision to open a fund this year. As both Michael and Lynn are theater and art enthusiasts and knowing art-related organizations are in more need than ever due to the pandemic, it was evident that MTG would be the charity of their choice for this Challenge.

“We appreciate the arts and think a lot of these smaller nonprofits are getting lost in the wind right now,” Mike said of the MTG. “We knew there was a need here and that’s why we chose them. We hope that with our new fund, we will be able to annually give grants to other charitable organizations in the future.”

Katie Shay, Board President of the MTG said it has been quite a challenging year and this donation came at just the right time.