Auditions will be held for the upcoming Menomonie Theater Guild's production of "Black Friday."
For roles in the play, auditions are scheduled for Feb. 25 and 26.
"Black Friday" was written by John Russell. The script takes the audience back to the fateful night of Abraham Lincoln's assassination.
The first day of auditions will be for roles in the 1860's comedy "Our American Cousin" that is a play within the play. The following day auditions will be held for audience members and historical figures that are attending the play. Some of the "audience members" won't have lines.
You have free articles remaining.
Feb. 27 will be reserved as a call back day if needed.
A breakdown of characters will be available at menomonietheaterguild.org. For more information, visit the theater guild's website, call (715) 231-PLAY (7529), email menomonietheaterguild@gmail.com or visit the box office 502 West 2nd Street in Menomonie.
Performances will begin May 1 at the Mabel Tainter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.