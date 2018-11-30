The Menomonie Theater Guild is casting “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” the classic Broadway musical which follows the rise of J. Pierrepont Finch, who uses a little handbook to climb the corporate ladder from lowly window washer to high-powered executive, tackling such familiar but potent dangers as the aggressively compliant “company man,” the office party, backstabbing coworkers, caffeine addiction and, of course, true love.
The play is a winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and a Pulitzer Prize.
The MTG encourages auditions from people of all genders, races, ethnicities, body types and experiences. Those auditioning should be at least 16 years old.
Come dressed for movement. Song excerpts will be taught at the audition.
Auditions will be held at 502 2nd St. W, Menomonie:
- Dec. 3, 7 p.m. (General auditions)
- Dec. 4, 7 p.m. (General auditions)
Rehearsals and production dates:
First read-through:
- Dec. 13, 6-8:30 p.m.
Rehearsals:
- Jan. 2 through Feb. 22, Sundays, 1 to 2 p.m., Monday-Thursday 6 to 9:30 p.m.
For more information about MTG, contact the office online at menomonietheaterguild.com, by phone at 715-231-PLAY (7529), by email at menomonietheaterguild@gmail.com or in person at Menomonie Theater Guild Box Office, 502 West 2nd St., Menomonie.
