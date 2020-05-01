Menomonie Theater Guild receives grant from AnneMarie Foundation, sponsorship from Mayo Clinic for rescheduled Black Friday performances

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After the production of local phenomenon Black Friday was forced to move from May to the fall slot in the Menomonie Theater Guild’s season due to COVID-19, area organizations stepped forward to make up for some of the income shortfall to ensure that the show would, indeed, go on.

The Mayo Clinic has sponsored the show itself, and The AnneMarie Foundation came through with a grant of almost $1,500 designated specifically for costumes, which need more of a budget due to their authentic Civil War-era design.

MTG Board President Katie Shay was thrilled with the outcome.

“This show, written by local legend John Russell, is so near and dear to this community’s heart.," Shay said. "The generosity of these sponsorships and grants will go a long way towards ensuring the quality of this historical play. Mr. Russell was very exacting with his expectations of Black Friday, and our goal has always been to make this production worthy of that.”

Black Friday is an immersive theatrical experience chronicling the final hours of Abraham Lincoln’s life, and was written specifically to be performed in the Mabel Tainter Theater. It is now scheduled to run Oct. 9-18. Contact the Menomonie Theater Guild Box Office at (715) 231-7529 or visit www.menomonietheaterguild.org. Melissa Kneeland directs.

