The Menomonie Theater Guild will perform an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic tale “A Christmas Carol,” opening Friday, Nov. 30.
All eight performances are slated for the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E, Menomonie.
“A Christmas Carol” shares the wonder and strength of the human spirit to determine how to show up for the people they care about. It is a recognition of goodness, truth, and beauty as priorities in life.
Ebenezer Scrooge is almost too far gone along a path that could lead to a bleak end, but is given a chance to choose love for others over love for personal gain. A series of ghosts visit Scrooge over a few Christmas nights, helping him through the transformation.
Director Marianne Fieber-Dhara weaves together Scrooge’s inspiring inner journey with the help of an intergenerational cast and carolers from the Menomonie Singers. Dancing, Christmas carols and the rich language of Charles Dickens nestled in the embrace of the Mabel Tainter will be a treat for one and all.
Performance dates are as follows:
- Friday, Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 1, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 2, 2 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 8, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 9, 2 p.m.
Adult tickets start at $15; student, senior and military member tickets start at $13.
Tickets are available online at menomonietheaterguild.com, by phone at 715-231-7529, by email at mtgtickets@gmail.com or in person at the Menomonie Theater Guild Box Office, 502 West 2nd St., Menomonie, from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Special thanks to our sponsor Westconsin Credit Union for helping us celebrate this season with Menomonie’s theater community.
