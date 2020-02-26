Menomonie Theater Guild to present 'The Sunshine Boys'

For those in need of a winter pick-me-up with spring seemingly far off, the Menomonie Theater Guild hopes to provide laughs during an upcoming performance.
The next two weekends the theater guild will be presenting Neil Simon’s “The Sunshine Boys” at The Mabel Tainter, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie.
“This is one of Neil Simon’s lighter shows and really what I hope the audience takes away is this is just a good, funny middle of the winter pick-me-up kind of play,” director Bob Butterfield said. “It’s no really deep hidden message, it’s just kind of fun and it’s full of laughs and people should just come and have a good time.”
The Sunshine Boys is about two vaudevillians that had worked together for decades but after a fallout hadn’t spoken for years. After being booked on a television show focused on the history of comedy the duo is forced to get back together again.
“Then things fall off the rails from there as they have to try to bury their differences to work together one last time,” Butterfield said.
Shows run this upcoming Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Sunday’s show starts at 2 p.m. The following week showtimes remain the same with Friday and Saturday, March 6-7 beginning at 7:30 p.m. and the final performance on Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and $13 for students, senior citizens and military. Visit menomonietheaterguild.org, call 715-231-7529 or visit the box office for tickets. The box office is at 502 2nd Street West, Menomonie, and is open Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Stephen Michael Collie stars as Willie Clark while Todd Williams plays the part of Al Lewis. Butterfield said they’ve really embraced the roles. They’ve really become the characters as the production preparation has gone on, Butterfield said.
“They’ve really taken on this role and are really having a good time with it and it shows with what they’re doing,” he said of Collie and Williams.
The “Sunshine Boys” is the fifth play Butterfield has directed and the 11th production he’s been a part of for the Menomonie Theater Guild. Despite seeing the production countless times in preparation for this weekend’s shows he still finds himself laughing during the performance.
“What the actors are doing, it’s good writing, and I still find myself laughing out loud even now two months into the production,” Butterfield said.
The cast and crew has been working hard throughout the duration of rehearsal and is looking forward to the performances, he said. The final stages of the set were being completed at the beginning of the week. With sustained warmer weather still a ways away, getting some laughs in may be just what is needed to get re-energized, Butterfield said.
“Especially late in the winter when people are starting to look forward to spring and getting a little antsy and the news has been bleak, this is just a good chance to escape for a couple of hours and laugh and just feel good,” he said.