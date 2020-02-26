Menomonie Theater Guild to present 'The Sunshine Boys'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $13 for students, senior citizens and military. Visit menomonietheaterguild.org, call 715-231-7529 or visit the box office for tickets. The box office is at 502 2nd Street West, Menomonie, and is open Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Stephen Michael Collie stars as Willie Clark while Todd Williams plays the part of Al Lewis. Butterfield said they’ve really embraced the roles. They’ve really become the characters as the production preparation has gone on, Butterfield said.

“They’ve really taken on this role and are really having a good time with it and it shows with what they’re doing,” he said of Collie and Williams.

The “Sunshine Boys” is the fifth play Butterfield has directed and the 11th production he’s been a part of for the Menomonie Theater Guild. Despite seeing the production countless times in preparation for this weekend’s shows he still finds himself laughing during the performance.

“What the actors are doing, it’s good writing, and I still find myself laughing out loud even now two months into the production,” Butterfield said.