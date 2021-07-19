Menomonie to host three-day downtown event "Let's Paint the Town!"

You won’t want to miss out on all the great things happening in Downtown Menomonie July 22-24!

Thursday, July 22, is DOWNTOWN MENOMONIE’S LADIES’ NIGHT OUT.

Come downtown and enjoy the sales, specials, refreshments, and fun offered by downtown businesses from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Be sure to enter to win some great prizes. Watch artists paint a mural at 244 Main Street depicting an early motorcycle, invented by Menomonie native, Harry Miller.

Miller, born in 1875 in Menomonie, first began working in the Knapp, Stout & Co. machine shop at the age of 15. As the story goes, Miller was bothered by the steep hill he had to climb each evening after a hard day’s work at the machine shop. Miller decided to redesign his bicycle, placing a gas-powered motor where the pedals were otherwise located. Described as a mechanical genius, he is also known as the “King of the Racecar Builders.”

The artists will also be restoring an historical Anderson Cleaners sign on the rear of 244 Main Street and painting a new sign on The Silver Dollar restaurant at 315 Main Street.

Friday, July 23, is TASTE OF DOWNTOWN.