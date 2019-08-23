The Menomonie city council unanimously approved on Monday the purchasing of a new vacuum truck for the Wastewater Department.
The new Vactor 2,100i jetter/vacuum truck will would replace the current truck that’s been in use since 1998. The new truck would be purchased from MacQueen Equipment for $435,315.
Public Works Director Randy Eide said although the old truck doesn’t have many miles because of its use within the city the truck has put on more than 10,000 hours and has been through a lot of maintenance repair. Eide added that although it is a maintenance equipment it is also an emergency response equipment for the wastewater treatment plant.
Demonstrations were done with each of the three possible trucks and the Vactor 2,100i was the truck recommended by the department.
“Although it’s a lot of money we use it all year long for maintenance,” wastewater treatment plant employee John Neubauer said.
Mayor Randy Knaack said committing $20,000 a year for 20 years of use for a new truck would be a good investment.
The old truck would be auctioned off to offset some of the cost of a new truck. The earliest expected arrival of the new vaccum truck would be March of 2020 according to Neubauer.
The council also approved unanimously a continuation of a controlled Lake Menomin waterfowl hunt requested by the Menomonie Police Department. The program was implemented last year to remove the large amount of waterfowl near Lakeside Park.
“It sounds like everything went fine with their last hunt. They stated that even after the hunt was over that some of the geese were afraid to come back to those area for a while,” Council member Jeff Luther said.
The request to surrender a Class A beer license by Kado Frame and Fine Arts and transferred to Kwik Trip, Inc. located 319 Oak Ave was approved by a 9-1 vote with council member Ryland Erdman opposing. A surrender and transfer of a Class A beer and Class A liquor license from CAP Operations, Inc to Applegreen Midwest, LLC was also approved.
The council approved a revised agreenment for reconstruction for State Hwy. 25 from 28th avenue to add a possible watermain extension in the future.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 2.
