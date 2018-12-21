The Menomonie city council voted unanimously Monday to approve a treatment plan that will target phosphorus in the city’s wastewater – a plan that is required by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The recommended plan to shrink the city’s phosphorus levels to new state-mandated levels is projected to cost Menomonie $6.2 million over a 20-year period, according to a report prepared for the city council.
Phosphorus in wastewater leads to spikes in algae growth, which can endanger public health, lower property values and discourage recreation on local lakes and water bodies, according to the DNR.
Phosphorus can get into bodies of water through wastewater treatment plants and agricultural runoff. Even heavy rains or melting snow can carry phosphorus from streets into lakes, streams and rivers, according to the DNR.
The city of Menomonie must comply with new phosphorus limits to get its next pollutant discharge permit from the DNR, said Public Works director Randy Eide.
The current standard is 1 part per million of phosphorus in wastewater. By 2024, Menomonie’s phosphorus in its wastewater must be down to 0.1 parts per million, Eide said Monday.
The council-approved plan – which is due Jan. 1, 2019 – lays out five alternatives for treating phosphorus in the city’s water, and recommends one.
The most cost-effective option – and the method Eide and wastewater utilities superintendent Paul Sterk recommended – is reactive sand filtration, according to the plan.
It involves treating sand with a chemical that causes excess phosphorus to be absorbed into the sand particles, then flushed out into sludge instead of into wastewater, Sterk said Monday.
A pilot test for the preferred method had good results, ending with phosphorus below the new state-mandated levels, Eide said.
That method is estimated to cost the city $6.2 million over a 20-year period, according to the report,
However, a uniquely local problem may require the city to take extra steps to meet the new requirements.
“We have high nonreactive phosphorus, which is difficult to treat,” Sterk said. “We think it’s a result of dairy in our wastewater. We’ve seen this in other communities with dairy as well.”
Trading can be combined with the reactive sand filtration method to reach the new DNR standards. It involves removing phosphorus upstream and downstream in the Wilson Creek Watershed itself – and the city would receive credits for that work, Eide said earlier in December.
The reactive sand filtration method, if combined with trading, would cost $7.2 million over 20 years.
The other three methods to treat phosphorus were estimated to cost the city $7.1 million, $8.2 million or $28.6 million over a 20-year period, respectively, according to the report.
By 2020 the city must send another progress update to the DNR; by 2021, its final plan for phosphorus removal must be submitted, according to the report.
In other city news:
- The council voted to approve a $1,700 contribution to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation project that will take place over the next two to three years. The DOT is planning to overlay a six-mile stretch of Highway 25 south of Menomonie, and is expecting to add a center rumble strip, Eide said. Because part of the projected highway is within city limits, the city’s part of the cost is $1,700.
- The council also saw a draft of a letter to residents of Menomonie’s Oakwood Heights neighborhood. The city is planning to remove the neighborhood sidewalk, which is in poor condition, and replace it with topsoil and grass after a neighborhood petition was sent to the city in March. The city anticipates removing the sidewalk in 2019 or 2020, according to the letter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.