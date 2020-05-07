Menomonie VFW awards winners of essay contests
0 comments

Menomonie VFW awards winners of essay contests

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Menomonie Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary held its annual awards night March 12.

VFW Post 1030 and auxiliary awarded winners in the Voice of Democracy Essay Contest and the Patriot's Pen Essay Contest. Both contests had the theme "What Makes America Great."

Voice of Democracy Essay Contest

The Voice of Democracy Essay Contest was won by Elizabeth Coffin. Coffin also placed second in the VFW Ninth District Voice of Democracy Contest. Elizabeth Woodward won second place, while Lillian Collins finished third.

VFW Essay Contest 2020

The Menomonie VFW Post 1039 hosted the Voice of Democracy Essay Contest for students grades 9-12. Front row (left to right): Auxiliary Vice President/co-chairperson of the contest Millie Timm, second place winner Elizabeth Woodward and Department of Wisconsin Auxiliary Representative Donna Kleinmaus. Second row: Post 1039 Commander/co-chairperson of the contest Bill Foslid, VFW Department of Wisconsin State Children and Youth Chairperson John Kleinmaus, Post 1039 Auxiliary President Lynn Koser. Not pictured: First place winner Elizabeth Coffin and third place winner Lillian Collins.

Each entrant received a certificate and each winner received a monetary award. The Voice of Democracy Essay Contest is open to all students in grade 9-12.

Auxiliary Vice-President Millie Timm and Post Commander Bill Foslid were co-chairpersons of the contest.

Patriot's Pen Essay Contest

The Patriot's Pen Essay Contest first place winner was Jubilee Brown. Brown also placed first in ninth district, first at the state level and 28th in the nation out of 52 entries. Grant Burns took second place with Madison Kwak finishing third.

Each entrant received a certificate with winners also receiving a monetary award. The Patriot's Pen Essay Contest is open to all students in grades 6-8.

VFW Essay Contest 2020

The Menomonie VFW Post 1039 hosted the Patriot's Pen Essay Contest for students grades 6-8. Front row (left to right): First place winner Jubilee Brown, second place winner Grant Burns and third place winner Madison Kwak. Second row: Post 1039 Commander Bill Foslid, VFW Department of Wisconsin State Children and Youth Chairperson John Kleinmaus, Department of Wisconsin Auxiliary Representative Donna Kleinmaus and Post 1039 Auxiliary President Lynn Koser.

Auxiliary Secretary/Treasurer Judy Severson and Post Adjutant/Quartermaster Marlin Severson were co-chairperson of the contest.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News