Menomonie VFW awards winners of essay contests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Menomonie Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary held its annual awards night March 12.

VFW Post 1030 and auxiliary awarded winners in the Voice of Democracy Essay Contest and the Patriot's Pen Essay Contest. Both contests had the theme "What Makes America Great."

Voice of Democracy Essay Contest

The Voice of Democracy Essay Contest was won by Elizabeth Coffin. Coffin also placed second in the VFW Ninth District Voice of Democracy Contest. Elizabeth Woodward won second place, while Lillian Collins finished third.

Each entrant received a certificate and each winner received a monetary award. The Voice of Democracy Essay Contest is open to all students in grade 9-12.

Auxiliary Vice-President Millie Timm and Post Commander Bill Foslid were co-chairpersons of the contest.

Patriot's Pen Essay Contest

The Patriot's Pen Essay Contest first place winner was Jubilee Brown. Brown also placed first in ninth district, first at the state level and 28th in the nation out of 52 entries. Grant Burns took second place with Madison Kwak finishing third.