Walmart in Menomonie recently presented Wisconsin Foster Closet, located in Menomonie, a $1,000 grant through its community giving program.
Wisconsin Foster Closet is a nonprofit that provides clothing for children entering foster care. The organization also provides to the children backpacks filled with toiletry items such as shampoo and lotion, along with other items like coloring books and markers.
“We appreciate the grant and it’s going to help us get to where we want be as an organization because our ultimate goal is for foster kids to come in and shop our facility,” Celia Burgraff vice president of Wisconsin Foster Closet said.
As Wisconsin Foster Closet moves to their new building at 2275 Kothlow Ave. Suite No. 40 in Menomonie the organization will use the funds to organize its new home by purchasing clothing racks, storage bins and laundry necessities.
“It’s awesome to get the community support because we’ve been nonprofit for a year now and we’re still trying to get our name out there so by receiving this grant we’re definitely getting more publicity for our organization and it’s awesome knowing the community sees us and knows what we are doing and is supportive of us,” Burgraff said.
“I’ve heard great things about Wisconsin Foster Closet from my staff, and support the cause,” Menomonie Walmart store manager John Peter said.