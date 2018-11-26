A Menomonie woman has been arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, first offense, with a child in the vehicle under the age of 16.
A Wisconsin State Patrol-Eau Claire Post trooper arrested Kristy A. Decker, 37, on State Highway 29 near the Red Cedar River on Sunday at 12:10 a.m., according to a State Patrol press release.
The trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding, and watched the passenger and driver switch seats.
At the time of the speeding, the driver was a minor with an instruction permit, or learner’s license, according to the State Patrol.
Decker, who was in the driver’s seat, showed signs of impairment and smelled strongly of alcohol, according to the State Patrol.
Decker was arrested for OWI-first offense with a minor passenger under 16.
