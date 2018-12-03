A 44-year-old Menomonie woman died after a Monday morning crash outside Menomonie, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Authorities are not releasing the woman’s name, pending notification of the family.
The two-vehicle crash happened at 6:45 a.m. Monday on Hwy. 25, a quarter-mile north of 420th Street, said Sgt. Jason Bakken of the State Patrol Eau Claire post in a news release.
A 2006 Ford Mustang driving southbound crossed into oncoming traffic on Hwy. 25. It was struck by a northbound 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck.
The driver of the Mustang, a 44-year-old Menomonie woman, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System—Red Cedar in Menomonie with fatal injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the state patrol.
The driver of the Dodge pickup truck, a 33-year-old woman from Plum City, was uninjured and was wearing a seat belt at the time. She is not believed to have been under the influence of alcohol, according to the state patrol.
Authorities believe road conditions were a mitigating factor in the crash, Bakken said.
The names of both women are being withheld at the time.
The Wisconsin State Patrol, Menomonie Fire Department, Menomonie EMS and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.