Menomonie's Bright Wood Cooperation awarded for excellence in energy efficiency

Bright Wood Cooperation in Menomonie has been awarded an Energy Efficiency Excellence Award by Focus on Energy.
The awards recognize businesses and other groups across Wisconsin for the impact each has made on the state through energy efficiency.
Bright Wood Corporation, a maker of wood components and millwork, completed six energy efficiency projects at its Menomonie facility in 2019, including lighting upgrades, installation of a pressure/flow controller for its compressed air and replacement of air paint mixers with electric paint mixers. Projects completed in 2019 will provide the company annual savings of 100,109 kilowatt hours of electricity, which has the carbon dioxide equivalent of 77,000 pounds of coal burned.
“It was very competitive this year. The submissions we received from our field staff and partner utilities were among the best we’ve seen,” said Erinn Monroe-Nye, Focus on Energy Program Director. “This year’s winners represent the groups across Wisconsin making smart energy decisions that will bring lasting change to Wisconsin. They are lowering their energy costs while making the state’s economy more globally competitive.”
Cascades Tissue Group in Eau Claire was also awarded along with Advance Die Cast of Milwaukee, Ashley Nelson Homes of Milton, Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers, Foremost Farms USA in Appleton and Plover, Mercury Marine of Fond du Lac, Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton, WPS Health Solutions of Madison, Coextruded Plastic Technologies in Janesville, Fuller's Milker Center of Lancaster, Mosinee School District and Pukall Lumber Company of Arbor Vitae.
Focus on Energy is Wisconsin utilities' statewide energy efficiency and renewable resource program funded by the state's investor-owned energy utilities and participating municipal and electric cooperative utilities.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!