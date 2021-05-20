Mentorships, internships build creative community for students on- and off-campus

“In this way, Children's Art Club is really special,” Oberding said. “We believe support right from the beginning of their experience at Stout is what sets us apart from other programs, as well as joining with the rest of our polytechnic tenants.”

As a mentor, Bonlander enjoys aiding in the education of future educators. “Students helping other students and creating a sense of solidarity is vital to being successful within the program and feeling as if you are a part of a community,” she said.

Bonlander loves the interactions she sees at CAC between the instructors and children. “Oftentimes, CAC is the first teaching experience art education students have. Seeing them feel comfortable and starting conversations with children always makes my heart warm,” she said. “The relationships that I have built with students over the past two years is the exact reason why I want to be a teacher.”

Bailey Iwen is the incoming CAC coordinator. She wants to help children grow their knowledge and skills and help them see the world as a better place. She’s preparing different themes for new projects, as well as traditional styles for building art skills.