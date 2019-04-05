Kylie Mogen of Menomonie High School has been named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All Star-Team.
Mogen will be a member of the Division 2 North team competing on June 14 in the Wisconsin Dells at 2:15 p.m.
The WBCA All-Star games showcase seniors of each division who possess great talent and tremendous character.
The WBCA All-Star games started back in 1978 and each year the purpose of these games is to raise funds to help fight against childhood cancer. Since 1978, the WBCA has donated over $2.8 million to the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Fund.
When the games started, the success rate of saving a child with cancer was down near 10 percent. Now with the help of the WBCA All-Star games and many others, the success rate of saving a child has increased to 80 percent.
If people are interested in contributing to this fundraiser, they can donate on Mogen's behalf online at www.wisbca.org/allstar-game/donation-banner
At the bottom of the page, select GIRLS PLAYER followed by KYLIE MOGEN.
Mogen greatly appreciates any donations given to help her and her team's goal of ending childhood cancer.
