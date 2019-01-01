Students in “Menomonie History” class at Menomonie High School, taught by Leslie Schmidt, have finished an extensive study of the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts building and its history.
The study included researching the Tainter family and creating a video of their story; a private tour, conducted by volunteer Lucy Weidner, of the structure and all its secret places; the creation of dioramas of the historic Landmark Theater stage; and Board member Judy Foust’s visit to their classroom to read the new children’s book “Mystery at the Mabel Tainter.”
At the end of her reading, Foust gave the class with its own copy of the book, autographed by the author and illustrator.
The culmination of this course was a special trip to the Mabel’s gift shop for the students to put their dioramas on display for visitors to enjoy.
The Mabel’s staff and board members were delighted to welcome the opportunity to share Menomonie’s treasured structure with such curious and enthusiastic MHS students.
