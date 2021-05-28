MHS Drama to perform "The 9 Worst Breakups of All Time"

Community members are invited to enjoy the short comedy “The 9 Worst Breakups of All Time” at 6:30 p.m. June 3, and 6:30 and 8 p.m. June 4 at the Wilson Park bandshell in Menomonie.

The 40-minute play centers on Katie, a teenage girl who has just been dumped right before prom. A shout of, “This is the worst break-up of all time!” prompts Eve Tonsil of the nonprofit, “Relationships for a Better Tomorrow,” to show just how trivial and undramatic her relationship and breakup really were. Eve takes Katie on a tour of bad breakups throughout the ages.