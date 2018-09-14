Menomonie High School Student Council announces that Homecoming 2018 will take place the week of Sept. 24-29. This year's theme is Decades. During homecoming week, there will be many competitions, assemblies and school spirit events.
The coronation assembly will be Friday, Sept. 28. The public is invited to the Homecoming Parade at 4 p.m. Because of the construction on Main Street, the parade route will start at the Shirley Doane Senior Center (a.k.a. Leisure Center) at 1412 Sixth St. East and progress to turn left on Ninth Street, turning left again on Wilson Avenue then Seventh Street, before returning to the Senior Center.
If organizations or businesses would like to participate in the parade, applications — due Sept. 17 — are available on the high school website at http://mhs.sdmaonline.com/ under Recent News.
