Mike Tighe: A cautionary tale, and tail, on medications
I played my gaffe for laughs, initially, although it might not have been humorous, as Kate has told me a bazillion times: Many of my jokes are just not funny.
The only thing she has told me more often than my jokes suck is that she thinks my columns and, presumably, stories, are too long. If you think that means I’ll call her a blatherskite, you’ve got another thing coming. I’m too respectful to do so, plus, she’d slug me.
I think she bribes people to say that just to bludgeon me. For example, when I got home the other day, she was grinning bigger than that northern pike outside the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame in Museum in Hayward, Wis., when she gleefully announced, “Well Monica said you wrote a good column, but it was too long.”
I have cause to be suspicious because Monica is a pleasant enough woman with whom Kate and I took yoga. I suspect that Monica was trying a new position, got all twisted up and Kate offered to unwind her — IF she’d say I write too long.
At any rate, lest I digress, here’s what happened: The other day, I inadvertently, accidentally and mistakenly took Dewey’s medications. I had the three pills in my palm, took a swig of coffee and went looking for the crafty little cockapoo who resists swallowing his medications: one to ward off seizures and the other two to reduce anxiety.
I couldn’t find the pills anywhere, and it finally clicked that I probably had swallowed them — absent-mindedly — with my coffee. I was nervous, because I already had taken my own anti-depression/anxiety med for the day, and I wondered about the mix.
Warnings on both of Dewey’s med bottles said they could cause drowsiness and urged care driving (he drives?). Mine just advised that I could get drowsy.
Of course, the 12-year-old in me posted an account of the incident to Facebook to list immature jokes about stopping at fire hydrants, sniffing butts, scratching my ear with my foot, etc., but I’ll not stoop to that level here.
There is a serious side — beyond the fear of a cause-of-death report that I OD’d on dog medicine.
I ran across a story in Reader’s Digest about the findings of a study that calls to U.S. poison control centers doubled over the 13-year period. (OK, OK, I know some people view Reader’s Digest as a magazine for old fuddy-duddies, but I was reading it before I became an old fuddy-duddy, and I still don’t need the big print versions you might find in an optometry office.)
Specifically, the report, published at Taylor & Francis online, notes that U.S. poison control centers received reports on 67,603 cases of medication errors outside of health-care facilities that resulted in serious medical outcomes. Some were over the counter, while others were prescribed, as are mine and Dewey’s.
Errors increased for all age groups except those younger than 6, with 93.5 percent of the pharmaceutical flubs having a moderate effect, 5.8 percent major effect and 0.6 percent in death.
Types of blunders include incorrect dose, taking or administering the wrong medication and inadvertently taking a medication twice. I daresay that I’ve done each of those at least once or twice. (Who hasn’t taken extra headache pills, or not waited the prescribed time because a splitting headache can drive a person nuts?)
Even though the death rate is low, other possibilities include suffering liver damage from long-term overuse, internal bleeding from too much of even an over-the-counter anti-coagulant and the litany of mandatory cautions on TV commercials: You might go blind, break out in a rash, lose your sense of smell, taste or hearing, etc.
Reader’s Digest’s list of do’s and don’ts — besides reading the dadgum directions — says, first of all, to follow them.
Pay attention to whether you’re supposed to take the med with a meal, or without, or to avoid certain foods before or after. Some medications shouldn’t be mixed, because they might cancel each other out.
Always read the label to make sure you’ve got the right pills. The other day, Kate wondered what was taking me so long to fetch her the pills she requested, when there was only one bottle on the sink. I replied, honestly, that I didn’t feel comfortable doing that without my glasses so I could read the label, and I was looking for my specs.
Don’t ever take somebody else’s meds. I learned that a long time ago, when I was a young smart aleck and took a pill that wasn’t mine but I’d found on the newsroom floor.
I knew whose pill it was, but I didn’t ask her its purpose or possible side effects. I was shocked — shocked, I tell you — the next time I went to the restroom and I was streaming blue. It’s an eye opener when you glance down and wonder what-the-heck.
You’d think a guy would be more careful, with all those Big Pharma disclosures to keep you from going to a lawyer.
Well, take it from me, from here on out, I will be.
P.S.: If you’re wondering why I sometimes use weird words like “blatherskite,” it’s not because I’m putting on the dog. A smart-alecky friend dares me to use them, but I don’t like her No. 1 rule: Don’t use them in connection with 45, because he’s such an easy mark for the barbs. Nonetheless, I’m a rule keeper, so I follow her laws.
