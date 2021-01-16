Miracle Wonderland crafted through volunteer's hard work, community donations

You might think you only need one thing to build an ice rink: ice. But it turns out it takes an entire community and an inspired organizer.
Anyone that observed the making of Menomonie’s newest winter activity space, from an empty lot to busy ice rinks and sledding hills knows that it wasn’t an overnight project.
“It took about three months to get the property and ice ready for the public,” said Jake Farrar, owner of Integrity Auto Care on the north side of Menomonie. “It takes donations and volunteers to keep this going.”
Christmas Miracle Winter Wonderland was Farrar’s idea. The name of the recreational space was inspired by the loss of a holiday tradition that Farrar and Tanya Dugan weren’t able to take part in this year due to the pandemic. For the past seven years, they raised money for Christmas Miracle to help kids in need.
“We got to go out shopping and collecting gifts for children that apply to the program,” said Farrar. “They then held an event with Santa and his reindeer where families could come pick up their gifts.”
When the holidays came around this year, they still wanted to do something for the community and the wonderland was born.
“The space is for children and adults to enjoy outside activities and not be stuck inside,” said Farrar.
Many families enjoying the space were also involved with building the rinks. Jill Rassbach Pember and her husband Brent have taken their kids to the rink. Brent’s business Pember Companies helped with building the space. The Pembers also know Farrar because their kids play youth hockey.
Christmas Miracle Winter Wonderland has two ice rinks, one for hockey and one is for pleasure skating. All skaters are required to wear helmets. The space also features two sledding hills, a fire pit, two fire barrels and a warming house.
Pember and a group of other youth hockey families gathered on a Saturday night in late December. “The kids skated for hours—such a healthy outlet for them for entertainment and bonding—and the parents gathered around the burn barrel and caught up socially distanced,” Pember said.
Farrah leases the land for Christmas Miracle Winter Wonderland from the city. He said when they found the property it was filled with trees and brush. “We leveled the ground with help from many volunteers,” Farrah said. “It took many truckloads of dirt and a lot of time pulling brush.”
After the land was ready, he said it took several days to put the hockey boards in place, then they had to dig trenches to run electricity for lighting. Farrar emphasized that none of this would’ve been possible without community collaborations.
Many local businesses donated time and funding to this project including: Integrity Auto Care, Dks, Knaack’s Advertising, Xcel Energy, City of Menomonie, Pember Companies, Oak Ridge Builders, Accurate Construction, Cedar Falls Builders, Menomonie Disposal, American Edge Real Estate, Lewis Bjork Plumbing, Andrew Cseter, Matt and Emma Czechowicz, Bear Valley Electric, Jeff Peterson, Road Dogs Mc, Smoky (Vets Fighting for Vets), Doc’s Lawn Care, A&J Management, SOS Security, Thomas Mommsen, Wayne Farms, and TMS Tire and Muffler Shop.
If you are interested in supporting Christmas Miracle Winter Wonderland, you can send donations to Integrity Auto Care at 513 Oak Avenue, Menomonie or at dunnchristmasmiracle.com. More information on Christmas Miracle Winter Wonderland is available on their Facebook page.
Christmas Miracle Winter Wonderland is located past the Menomonie Public Library Wolske Bay Road. Parking is available at Kado & Associates Insurance. The hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.