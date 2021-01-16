Miracle Wonderland crafted through volunteer's hard work, community donations

You might think you only need one thing to build an ice rink: ice. But it turns out it takes an entire community and an inspired organizer.

Anyone that observed the making of Menomonie’s newest winter activity space, from an empty lot to busy ice rinks and sledding hills knows that it wasn’t an overnight project.

“It took about three months to get the property and ice ready for the public,” said Jake Farrar, owner of Integrity Auto Care on the north side of Menomonie. “It takes donations and volunteers to keep this going.”

Christmas Miracle Winter Wonderland was Farrar’s idea. The name of the recreational space was inspired by the loss of a holiday tradition that Farrar and Tanya Dugan weren’t able to take part in this year due to the pandemic. For the past seven years, they raised money for Christmas Miracle to help kids in need.

“We got to go out shopping and collecting gifts for children that apply to the program,” said Farrar. “They then held an event with Santa and his reindeer where families could come pick up their gifts.”

When the holidays came around this year, they still wanted to do something for the community and the wonderland was born.