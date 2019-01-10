Try 1 month for 99¢
Two Dead Child Missing

Jayme Closs was discovered missing Oct. 15 after her parents were found fatally shot at their home in Barron, Wis. People turned out in the city of Barron on Wednesday to light up a "tree of hope" in honor of the missing Closs. Detectives have pursued thousands of tips, watched dozens of surveillance videos and spent countless hours searching for Jayme, but their efforts haven't yielded any suspects. 

 Associated Press

Almost three months after her parents were found dead in their home, missing Barron teen Jayme Closs has been found and a suspect in the case is in custody, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Thursday night in a statement.

Thursday evening the Douglas County Sheriff's Department alerted Fitzgerald that they had found Closs in Douglas County, Fitzgerald said.

Closs was found in the town of Gordon at 4:43 p.m., Douglas County Sheriff Tom Dalbec said in a press release.

At 4:54 p.m., a suspect was taken into custody, Dalbec said.

A citizen phoned in information relating to the case, Dalbec said.

Closs will be reunited with her family later Thursday night, Fitzgerald said.

"We do not have any other details at this time as this is a very fluid and active investigation," Fitzgerald said.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department will hold a press conference Friday at 10 a.m. 

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation agents are assisting with the investigation.

Fitzgerald thanked the Douglas County Sheriff's Department and "all the law enforcement agencies across the state and county" that assisted in the case.

"We promised to bring Jayme home and tonight we get to fulfill that promise," Fitzgerald said.

Hours earlier on Thursday, Fitzgerald dismissed rumors that Closs had been found in Walworth County.

Media outlets reported that officials from the Franklin Police Department, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department, the Town of East Troy police, the Milwaukee Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice gathered in a rural area of Walworth County on Thursday.

A Facebook page posted a statement saying that Closs was found alive in Walworth County and details would be coming. But the post was later deleted — the page said it was hacked — and Fitzgerald tweeted that there was no change in the case.

“Jayme Closs has NOT been located — this is false news,” Fitzgerald posted to Twitter. “There is a heavy law enforcement presence near Walworth Co but it is not related to Jayme Closs.”

Jayme was discovered missing and her parents, James and Denise Closs, found dead in their Barron home Oct. 15. Their deaths were ruled homicides.

Law enforcement received over 2,000 tips, but Fitzgerald said in December investigators were no closer to finding causes or leads in the double homicide. 

Jayme is believed to have been inside the home when a 911 call was made to Barron County authorities just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 15.

The Barron community didn't forget the missing 13-year-old over the holidays, gathering to light a Christmas "tree of hope" in December. 

+26 Photos: The search for Jayme Closs
+49 Gallery: There are 40 missing children in Wisconsin, according to a national database

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.