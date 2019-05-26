A missing girl from Dunn County has been found and is safe, according to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.
The office said Saturday afternoon that Charli Carlin, 15, of southern Dunn County had been found after leaving her home the night of Wednesday, May 22, according to a news release.
The sheriff's office thanked the community and media Saturday for spreading the information, which led to a "number of tips."
The sheriff's office put out an alert Friday asking the public to report any information about Carlin's disappearance.
Carlin left the home on her own, but it was unknown what other people she was traveling with, according to an earlier news release. Law enforcement believed Carlin did not have access to a phone, and could be headed to the Kansas City or Twin Cities area.
The sheriff's office wrote Saturday: "Thank you again for supporting this family and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.