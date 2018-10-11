The Dunn County woman who seemed to have been missing since she was last heard from on July 23 has been found in Denver, Colo.
According to a report from WEAU, the Denver Police Department said that Erin Vandewiele was found safe on the street Wednesday afternoon. Although homeless, officers said she was in good condition and good spirits. They encouraged her to call her family in Wisconsin.
After moving to Denver with a man she was seeing, Vandewiele sent alarming texts to her family and friends back home. Police told WQOW in late September that Vandewiele was traveling with a man named Joe Mayer, believed to be her boyfriend at the time. Mayer was arrested in Denver and brought back to Dunn County for outstanding warrants, but Vandewiele was nowhere to be found.
Denver police were investigating her disappearance as a missing persons case after Vandewiele’s social security card and drivers license were found on a Denver bus, while the rest of her belongings were in a Denver hotel room.
