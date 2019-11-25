Authorities have found the body of a missing Dunn County woman in a wooded area near the Chippewa River.
In a land search where Robynn Bridges was last seen the morning of Nov. 12, cadaver dogs and personnel from Northstar Search and Rescue found the body, according to a news release from the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.
An autopsy confirmed it to be Bridges.
The sheriff's office does not suspect foul play, but is waiting for toxicology and final autopsy reports, according to the news release.
Bridges' car had been found along the Chippewa River in the Dunn County town of Spring Brook.
The sheriff’s office and Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death.
