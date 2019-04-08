A 17-year-old girl who did not return home after being dropped off in Menomonie and was sought by the Dunn County Sheriff's Office has been located, according to a Facebook post from the office.
Johanna Larson, 17, was sighted in Menomonie several times after she failed to return home, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Larson is described as five feet, six inches and 135 pounds with brown eyes and half-black, half-blonde hair.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.