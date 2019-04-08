Try 3 months for $3
Johanna Larson

 CONTRIBUTED, Marshall L. Multhauf

A 17-year-old girl who did not return home after being dropped off in Menomonie and was sought by the Dunn County Sheriff's Office has been located, according to a Facebook post from the office.

Johanna Larson, 17, was sighted in Menomonie several times after she failed to return home, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Larson is described as five feet, six inches and 135 pounds with brown eyes and half-black, half-blonde hair. 

