The community can tour a bus offering mobile mammograms, screenings that can help detect breast cancer, in Menomonie June 25.
Hospital Sisters Health System hospitals' western division, including HSHS hospitals in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, hope to bring a mobile mammography bus to western Wisconsin permanently, according to an HSHS news release.
Eastern Wisconsin HSHS hospitals, partnering with Prevea Health locations from eastern Wisconsin, have had a mobile mammography bus since 2018. That bus will be traveling through western Wisconsin in June to offer tours to the public.
The HSHS Sacred Heart Foundation and HSHS St. Joseph’s Foundation have begun raising support for the project.
A mobile mammography bus is the best way to provide advanced imaging to women who may not have the opportunity to travel for this type of service, especially those who live in rural areas.
The bus will make stops in June at Rice Lake, Ladysmith, Cornell, Menomonie, Mondovi and Arcadia.
One in eight women in the U.S. will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society. Of more than 123,000 women in a 60-mile radius of HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals who are eligible for mammography screenings, fewer than 25 percent are anticipated to receive those screenings.
“Early detection continues to be the best defense against breast cancer,” said Ken Brown, director of imaging services for HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals. “The ability to take this technology to women outside of the medical facility and to their location will increase the opportunity for women to access screening mammograms easily.”
The bus will stop at the following times and locations:
Monday, June 24
Cornell: 1-2 p.m., Cornell Area Care Center, 320 North 7th St., Cornell
Ladysmith: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Prevea Ladysmith Health Center, 1101 Lake Ave. W, Ladysmith
Tuesday, June 25
Chippewa Falls: 9-10:30 a.m., Prevea Chippewa Falls Health Center, 2509 County Highway I, Chippewa Falls
Rice Lake: 12:30-1:30 p.m., Prevea Rice Lake Health Center, 1051 West Ave., Rice Lake
Menomonie: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Cardinal Glass, 2200 Stokke Pwky., Menomonie
Wednesday, June 26
Mondovi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Prevea Mondovi Health Center, 250 State Rd. 37, Mondovi
Arcadia: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Prevea Arcadia Health Center, 945 Dettloff Dr., Arcadia
The HSHS foundations received a $400,000 gift from Charter Bank to help fund the bus for western Wisconsin, HSHS said in a news release June 4.
The bus will travel to rural areas and outlying clinics to bring imaging services to women in those areas.
“Charter Bank is committed to the health and well-being of this region,” said Paul Kohler, president and CEO, Charter Bank. “We know that early detection saves lives, and we know that there are women who are not currently accessing this screening."
The mobile mammography unit is scheduled to begin operation in spring 2020 and will make regular visits to communities with Prevea Health clinics, including Menomonie, Rice Lake, Ladysmith, Cornell, Mondovi and Arcadia.
