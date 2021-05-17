Months-long investigation yields one arrest, drug stockpile in Dunn County

A nearly three-month-long investigation for distribution of methamphetamine included the serving of five search warrants throughout Dunn County, and ended in one arrest.

Seized in the arrest were nearly 270 grams of methamphetamine, 3.6 grams of cocaine, 1.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and one firearm.

Richard Lee Skramstad, 58, has been charged with maintaining a drug house, as well as multiple counts of manufacturing and delivering amphetamines, and is being held at the Dunn County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond.

A total of eight other individuals are also under investigation based upon their involvement in the case.

Agencies assisting the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office in this case are the Menomonie Police Department, West Central Drug Task Force, St. Croix Valley Drug Task Force, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

