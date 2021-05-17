Months-long investigation yields one arrest, drug stockpile in Dunn County

A nearly three-month-long investigation for distribution of methamphetamine included the serving of five search warrants throughout Dunn County, and ended in one arrest.
Seized in the arrest were nearly 270 grams of methamphetamine, 3.6 grams of cocaine, 1.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and one firearm.
Richard Lee Skramstad, 58, has been charged with maintaining a drug house, as well as multiple counts of manufacturing and delivering amphetamines, and is being held at the Dunn County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond.
A total of eight other individuals are also under investigation based upon their involvement in the case.
Agencies assisting the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office in this case are the Menomonie Police Department, West Central Drug Task Force, St. Croix Valley Drug Task Force, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies in April
Joshua B. Lusk
Joshua B. Lusk, 37, Coon Valley, was charged with stalking. According to the criminal complaint, Lusk harassed a woman with unwanted calls and texts and made multiple uninvited appearances at her town of Washington residence. Lusk was released from the La Crosse County Jail after posting a $500 cash bond.
A criminal complaint has been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against the following person:
Britney L. Wing
Britney L. Wing, 31, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Wing was found April 27 with a substance folded inside a dollar bill that tested positive for methamphetamine. She was released on a $500 signature bond.
David Her
David Her, 24, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Her was found with 3.2 grams of methamphetamine after police responded to an April 27 domestic call in La Crosse. Her was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Cornelius Dunnigan
Cornelius C. Dunnigan, 26, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Dunnigan was detained by police April 25 after he tossed a sunglasses case under a vehicle. Police opened the case and reportedly found a gem bag containing methamphetamine. Dunnigan was issued a $1,000 signature bond but remains in the La Crosse County Jail on unrelated charges.
Stacy D. Wateski
Stacy D. Wateski, 28, Onalaska, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Wateski was found with 2.8 grams of methamphetamine after police responded to an April 23 domestic disturbance in La Crosse. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Cassandra Johnson
Cassandra Johnson, 31, Onalaska, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Johnson was found with 2.7 grams of methamphetamine and 4.8 grams of heroin/fentanyl after La Crosse police responded to an April 18 welfare check at Copeland Park. Johnson was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Austin V. Xiong
Austin V. Xiong, 25, La Crosse, was charged with burglary to a dwelling. According to the criminal complaint, Xiong entered a Mississippi Street residence April 11 and stole a bicycle. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $250 cash bond.
Jonathan M. Baum
being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $500 cash bail.
Jonathan M. Baum, 25, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, police found .4 grams of methamphetamine at Baum’s town of Medary residence after police were called for a child welfare check. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $5,000 cash bond.
Kindred M. Foster
Kindred M. Foster, 24, La Crosse, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to the criminal complaint, police determined Foster in possession of a 9 mm handgun March 19 in Onalaska. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on an Department of Corrections extended supervision sanction.
Jerrold T. McGuire
Jerrold T. McGuire, 51, La Crosse, was charged with stalking. According to the criminal complaint, McGuire harassed a woman with abusive text messages and vandalized her personal property. McGuire was released on a $2,500 signature bond.
Devon E. Knapp
Devon E. Knapp, 20, La Crosse, was charged with battery to a law enforcement officer. According to the criminal complaint, Knapp inflicted multiple scratches on an officer’s hand as he resisted arrest April 19 at a town of Shelby residence. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Onalea Beckler
Onalea Beckler, 30, Sparta, was charged with misappropriating identification to avoid criminal process. According to the criminal complaint, Beckler gave La Crosse police a false name to conceal a violation of a no-contact order. She is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $500 cash bail.
Jessica A. Kistner
Jessica A. Kistner, 41, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Kistner was found with a loaded needle containing methamphetamine during an April 21 traffic stop in La Crosse. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Keith W. Patrick
Keith W. Patrick, 41, La Crosse, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, Patrick was found with 1.3 grams of heroin after police were called to an April 5 domestic incident in La Crosse. He was released from the La Crosse County Jail after posting a $100 cash bond.
Aspen J. Kalina
Aspen J. Kalina, 30, La Crosse, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Kalina was found with .2 grams of heroin and 1.4 grams of methamphetamine after an April 6 traffic stop in La Crosse. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond.
Ian M. Grimm
Ian M. Grimm, 26, Onalaska, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, Grimm was found with 9.3 grams of heroin April 6 after La Crosse police were called to a report of a man passed out in a vehicle. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond.
Kendre C. Garbers
Kendre C. Garbers, 30, Melrose, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, West Salem police found Garbers with a small baggie containing methamphetamine while placing her under arrest March 30 for a separate misdemeanor charge. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
William J. Peck
William J. Peck, 32, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, Peck was found with 5.1 grams of methamphetamine and .6 grams of heroin after police were dispatched March 30 to a domestic incident in La Crosse. Peck was released from the La Crosse County Jail after posting a $400 cash bond.
Star Yang
Star Yang, 34, Holmen, was charged with possession of psilocin and possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Yang was found with 1.56 grams of psilocin mushrooms and a scale and glass pipe both containing methamphetamine residue after a March 31 traffic stop in Holmen. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $500 cash bond.
Eric C. Nedrelo
Eric C. Nedrelo, 33, Onalaska, was charged with possession of a narcotic drug. According to the criminal complaint, Nedrelo was found with a syringe containing heroin after La Crosse police responded to a March 31 traffic complaint on 16th Street. Nedrelo was released on a $500 signature bond.
