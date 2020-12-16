More than 630 to receive diplomas in Dec. 19 virtual fall commencement

Students and members of the UW-Stout community can share comments and photos on UW-Stout social media platforms using the hashtag #StoutGrad2020.

The ceremony video will remain on the commencement website for families and students to watch again or to view anytime.

Diplomas will be mailed to students four to six weeks after final grades are issued.

Student speaker

Rzeznik is receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in information and communication technologies in the online program.

He earned the degree while working full time as a network operations center engineer at INOC in Madison.

Rzeznik originally began college in 2004 at UW-Stout but left and earned two associate degrees. He returned to UW-Stout in 2019 to finish his bachelor’s.

“It was important to improve myself and the prospects for my family. The online option means that I can still benefit from the coursework but yet be able to do it in a way that works with my schedule and still balance commitments to work, school and family,” he said.