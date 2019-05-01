University of Wisconsin-Stout’s spring semester commencement ceremonies will be held for 1,319 graduates Saturday, May 4, at Johnson Fieldhouse.
A total of 1,073 undergraduates and 246 Graduate School students will receive degrees in 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. ceremonies.
The 9:30 a.m. ceremony will be for graduates from the College of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Management; and the Graduate School.
The 1:30 p.m. ceremony will be for graduates from the College of Education, Hospitality, Health and Human Sciences.
The 5:30 p.m. ceremony will be for graduates of the College of Arts, Communication, Humanities and Social Sciences and for the Graduate School.
Chancellor Bob Meyer will address the graduates and confer degrees.
Patrick Guilfoile, provost and vice chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs, will welcome the graduates and preside.
Deans of the colleges will present the graduates. They are Chuck Bomar, STEMM; Bob Salt, CEHHHS; and Maria Alm, CACHSS. Presenting the graduates for the Graduate School will be Director Renee Chandler.
Mesa Covill, senior alumni officer, will welcome the graduates into the UW-Stout Alumni Association.
Music will be provided by the university’s Symphonic Band and Jazz Orchestra, directed by Michael Joosten and Sean Hansen. Choral selections will be performed by the university’s Symphonic Singers and Chamber Choir, directed by Jerry Hui.
Commencement details
Doors open 45 minutes before each ceremony. Graduates should arrive no less than 45 minutes before their ceremony. Each program is expected to last from 1½ to 2 hours.
Receptions will immediately follow the ceremonies in room 50 of the Sports and Fitness Center. All graduates and guests are welcome.
Tickets are required for ages three and older. Each graduate will receive five tickets, which can be picked up at the Service Center, lower level, in the Memorial Student Center.
The ceremonies also can be viewed on a closed-circuit projection screen at the Terrace of the Memorial Student Center. All ceremonies can be viewed via the commencement website.
Parking will be available in any UW-Stout lot, except for spots with reserved signs.
For more information, contact Commencement Coordinator Britta Miller, 715-232-4052, or email commencement@uwstout.edu.
