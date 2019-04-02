Clint Moses and incumbent David Styer have won two of three open Menomonie school board seats up for grabs Tuesday, according to unofficial results.
The winner of the third seat was unclear Tuesday night. According to an unofficial call-in return sheet posted on Dunn County's website, Nell Heifner-Johnson won the third seat with 1,859 votes, and Chris Freeman narrowly missed the seat with 1,836 votes.
But unofficial results from the School District of the Menomonie Area Tuesday night included slightly different vote totals for Wards 3 and 4 of the city of Menomonie, giving Freeman the third seat with 1,924 votes to Heifner-Johnson's 1,897.
In total, six candidates were vying for the three open seats.
According to unofficial results posted to the county's website, Moses received 2,077 votes, Styer won 1,962, Heifner-Johnson received 1,859, Freeman received 1,836, Bayard Godsave got 1,172 and Urs Haltinner received 908.
Moses is a chiropractor in Menomonie and graduated from the Menomonie school district, he said at a candidate forum in March. Styer owns a Dunn County farm and has been on the board for six years.
Heifner-Johnson is a Menomonie native and has a master’s degree in teaching from UW-River Falls, she said at the March forum. Freeman is a UW-Stout professor who teaches in the College of Arts, Communication, Humanities and Social Sciences.
Two board members, Tanya Husby and John Sobota, chose not to run for their seats again in 2019.
Members of the school board are elected in the spring and serve three-year terms.
A board meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 8.
This story has been updated with vote totals from the School District of the Menomonie Area. This story will continue to be updated.
