A motorcyclist was killed in an accident early Friday morning in the Dunn County town of Sheridan, according to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.
At about 12:41 a.m. the sheriff's office, Dallas Ambulance and northern first responders responded to the intersection of County Road V and 490th Street in the town of Sheridan.
A motorcycle was traveling eastbound on County Road V and failed to make the curve, Sheriff Kevin Bygd said. The motorcycle entered the ditch and the driver was ejected.
The Dunn County Medical Examiner's office pronounced the driver dead at the scene.
The driver's identity is not being released at this time, pending notification of family, Bygd said.
The sheriff's office and medical examiner's office are investigating the accident.