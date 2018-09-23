New on DVD, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” just may be the feel good-movie of the summer. The in-depth documentary is the story Fred Rogers, the man who hosted an iconic children’s television shows for decades. With his trademark sweaters, dead pan delivery and fantastical puppet world, Fred Rogers entered the homes and hearts of millions.
The man that was seen on television each morning was the man in real life. Rogers truly cared about making the world a better place for children. Often missed was his interest in teaching younger viewers about important problems that will face them as they grow older. Mr. Rogers Neighborhood tackled racism, death, illness, violent video games and more. The show was Mr. Rogers world. Whenever a new door would open, Rogers’ future would inevitably lead back to the show that made him famous.
Starting at the beginning, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” is told chronologically by the people who worked with Rogers for years. They knew the importance of the show to him personally and without it, he would be led to a dark place. As the world began to change, so did the problems that plagued the younger generation. Fred became disheartened by the changes happening around him.
The first images of the trolley coming down the track, Mr. Rogers feeding his fish and speaking to the mailman bring back wonderful memories, ones that have been shared by so many. It is hard not to smile and realize the legacy this man had for all those years.
Rarely do documentaries become mainstream, but this one has with $22 million at the box office and sure to be a hit for rentals and streaming services. In what is a very conventional, biographical story, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” brings to light a last look at a great man.
Grade: B
2001: A Space Odyssey – 50 Year Anniversary – IMAX
Be on the lookout for the Ultra 4K, special restoration DVD release of “2001: A Space Odyssey” on Oct. 30. In what is deemed one the greatest films of all time, “2001” was released in IMAX for the first time in its history. For a limited time, moviegoers had the opportunity to see this masterpiece, fully restored on a monstrous screen.
It had been awhile since my last viewing of this Stanley Kubrick classic and having the opportunity to see it in all of its glory was absolutely astonishing. The often imitated, but never duplicated, story of the existence of man, in a large universe is still just as impactful in 2018 as it was in 1968.
HAL 9000’s humanlike qualities are startling. Fifty years ago, it was seen that technology had more emotion than we as humans. I must ask the question: Has this changed for the better in today’s society? I strongly encourage all filmgoers to see “2001: A Space Odyssey”. Whether it be for the first time or a revisit, you will not be disappointed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.