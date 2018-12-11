David Kim (John Cho, “Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle”) has everything to live for: a perfect marriage, a smart daughter and a good job.
Upon looking through his computer, we are engrossed by his life through pictures, videos and memories that are saved to his computer. In a similar fashion to the beginning to Pixar’s “Up,” we are devastated to learn of his wife’s passing due to cancer. Now David and 16-year-old Margot (Michelle La) are navigating through life without the woman they both loved.
Margot turns to the internet, using it as a tool to express herself. Unfortunately for David, Margot goes missing and he must use her laptop to uncover the truth behind her disappearance.
Told entirely on a computer screen, debuting director Aneesh Chaganty has the dubious task of presenting a thriller with the limitations this medium. Unlike “Unfriended,” which was told in a similar fashion, “Searching” uses what people do on a computer to perfection. David is flustered when trying to put the pieces together of this mystery but oftentimes opens wrong tabs on his web browser, has troubles remember passwords and must scour the web to find clues. Have we not all been in those situations when browsing the internet?
David is not in this by himself. His brother Peter (Joseph Lee) is involved in the search but may know more about Margot than he is letting on. Once her disappearance is reported, Detective Vick (Debra Messing) jumps on the case to find the suspect involved. But why is Vick so interested in this missing girl?
In five days, David’s life has been turned upside down and no one seems to be able to do anything other than him. We begin to see the story unfold through the computer screen. Whether it is Skype calls between David and Vick, figuring out Margot’s untold life on a cam site or digging deep into her social media, we begin to start putting the pieces together.
Their father-daughter relationship was so strong, but now the cracks are showing. Maybe David didn’t know as much as he thought he did. Cho is extremely believable as a disgruntled and emotional father. His face transforms after every skype call, his skin sagging due to lack of sleep and emotional stress. His performance alone is worth watching.
2018 has truly been the most disappointing year of the decade when it comes to cinema. “Searching” was a breath of fresh air, as I was excited to rent it on DVD as its theatrical run was small.
What has surprised me was the impact “Searching” has made this year. The Los Angeles Film Critics Society is voting on their Best Film of 2018, and “Searching” made their short list. This is not a knock on “Searching,” but rather Hollywood as a whole. In what is an above-average thriller with a terrific performance by Cho, “Searching” is not an instant classic or a perfect film, yet its acclaim is high. I do not feel this is due to the quality of the film, but the quality of films in 2018.
Grade: B+
