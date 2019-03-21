The Menomonie Police Department will host its first “Coffee With A Cop” of 2019 on Thursday, April 11 at Caribou Coffee—Dick’s Fresh Market, 1408 9th St. E, Menomonie.
Members of the community are invited to meet officers, to discuss community issues and build relationships over a cup of coffee.
There will also be Easter face painting and other coloring activities for the kids, and they can even meet the Easter Bunny.
Dick’s Fresh Market will also host a Shop with A Cop donation drive from April 1-21. Patrons are invited to bring in their donations to Caribou Coffee-Dick’s Fresh Market and receive a free size upgrade.
Coffee with a Cop allows for relaxed, one-on-one interactions between police officers and members of the community that they serve, according to a news release from the Menomonie Police Department.
Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by the U.S. Department of Justice and Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.
Similar events are being held across the country, as local police departments strive to enhance relationships and communication with their communities.
The MPD began the program in 2016, according to the news release.
“Coffee with a Cop is a great opportunity for people to meet members of the police department to share concerns, ask questions or to have a pleasant conversation. It is an inclusive event where everyone is welcome. We look forward to meeting you,” said Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson.
