The Menomonie Theater Guild announces auditions for an original adaptation of Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol,” the holiday classic that follows the journey of self-reflection by Ebeneezer Scrooge with the support of three Christmas Ghosts. Marianne Fieber-Dhara directs her adaptation for the Guild.
Auditions are set for 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 1 and Tuesday, Oct. 2 at the Menomonie Theater Guild Studio (502 W. Second St.) Choose one date to attend or contact Marianne for an alternate time before Tuesday. Rehearsals will begin Oct. 15.
There is a wide range of characters in this production, including children and families, that include:
- 15-20 female roles, ages 19-70
- 15-20 male roles, ages 19-75
- 12-15 youth and children’s roles, ages 5-17
- 8-10 carolers
A complete list of characters and age ranges may be found on the MTG webpage.
Families are encouraged to audition. Children must be 8 years old to audition without a parent present. Casting will be color-blind and persons of all body types and abilities are welcome to audition.
Audition materials and a copy of the script may be found at the Menomonie Public Library. Auditions will include prepared speeches from the script for particular roles and/or readings from the script. Callbacks are not anticipated at this time. Email questions to marianne.fieber@yahoo.com
