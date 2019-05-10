Colfax's annual Music in the Park will kick off with a show from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 27 in Tower Park in downtown Colfax.
The rain location is the Colfax Fairgrounds building on Railroad Avenue.
Attendees should bring a lawn chair. There is no charge to attend.
Popcorn and root beer floats will be sold at the concerts, with the annual pie sale by the Colfax Municipal Building Restoration Group on Aug. 15.
Colfax Tower Park is at Main Street/Highway 40 next to the Municipal Building, eight miles north of the Hwy 40/US Highway 94 intersection.
Concert dates and performers are:
June 20: Colfax Fair – Kevin the Juggler on the Free Stage. No concert in Tower Park this night.
June 27: Hickory
July 4: Fourth of July. No music in the park this night.
July 11: Blue Grass Round Up with the Ottersons
July 18: White Pine Ramblers
July 25: Bronson Bergeson and Poppa Bear Norton
August 1: Rich Schroeder and Jim Pejsa
August 8: Red Cedar Sounds and Northern Lights Barbershoppers
August 15: Jim Herrick and friends
Music in the Park is co-sponsored by the Colfax Woman’s Club, Bremer Bank, Dairy State Bank, Colfax Public Library, Colfax Commercial Club, the Colfax Messenger and Woods Run.
