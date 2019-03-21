Refresh and renew for the spring season with classical music presented by the Menomonie Art Music Society on Sunday, April 7 at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Dr., Menomonie.
The spring recital includes a wide variety of classical music by local performers and music students.
There is no admission charge, but a free-will donation to cover expenses is appreciated.
Refreshments will follow the performance. There will be music for voice, strings, piano, percussion, and woodwinds.
Performers are Aaron and Amanda Durst, David Ding, Allison Xu, Ruthann Ledgerwood, Erin Hall-Rhoades, Dominique Stewart, Isaiah May, David Kile, Juliana Schmidt, Andrew Maki, Gavin Hall-Rhoades and several UW-Stout students.
Menomonie Art Music Society exists to promote and perform classical music in Menomonie. Local music students and more experienced musicians perform on Art Music Society programs giving students another venue to hone their skills, and local opportunities for more seasoned players.
For more information about the Menomonie Art Music Society, or if you would like to perform on a MAMS program, contact Juliana Schmidt at anoldsweetsong@hotmail.com or 715-505-3525.
