Name released for drowning victim in town of Dunn

A drowning victim recovered on Tuesday in the town of Dunn has been identified as Steven L. Feld.
Feld, 66, was recovered from the Chippewa River upstream of the old railroad bridge in the town of Dunn on Tuesday morning.
According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, the autopsy indicates the death is consistent with freshwater drowning and there were no traumatic injuries to the body. The matter remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff's Office and Eau Claire Police Department.
Feld was currently homeless residing in Eau Claire.
Dunn County deputies responded to the scene where it was determined the body was that of a white male and the individual was deceased. The Dunn County Medical Examiner assisted with the recovery. An autopsy was conducted at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office in Minnesota.
If anyone had contact with Steven Feld or communicated with him after May 28, contact investigator Jake Mack of the Dunn County Sheriff's Office at 715-232-1348.
