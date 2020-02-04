The names have been released in a one-vehicle crash that killed one person earlier this week.
Christopher Becker, 19, of Menomonie was pronounced dead at the scene after a crash in the town of Menomonie Sunday night, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
The crash occurred at 8:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of 420th Street., Sheriff Kevin Bygd said.
An investigation showed a four-door sedan was headed southbound on 420th Street approaching a curve. The driver was unable to negotiate the curve and the vehicle left the roadway, striking a group of large trees, authorities said.
The vehicle sustained significant damage and the Menomonie Fire and Rescue team extricated the driver, but was unsuccessful with life-saving procedures.
Passenger Dylan Thomas, 18, of Menomonie was transported to Mayo Clinic-Red Cedar where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
