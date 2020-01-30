The Lower Chippewa Invasives Partnership is holding a native plant sale.
Sales began Thursday and end March 20. Available for purchase are American Hazelnut, Highbush Cranberry, Maple Leaf Virburnum, New Jersey Tea, Nannyberry, Ninebark, Red Osier Dogwood, Serviceberry/Downy, Bur Oak and Swamp White Oak.
Contact lcinvasives@gmail.cm for details or to make a purchase. Pick up will be available in May at the LCIP office at 700 Wolske Bay Road, in Menomonie.
