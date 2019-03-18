City residents Monday criticized a plan for an 80-unit apartment complex on 21st Street across from the Menomonie Middle School.
Twenty-five people attended the Menomonie City Council meeting Monday, where the council was set to discuss and take action on a plan for Terrace Ridge, a development including 10 buildings and 80 apartments on a 10 ½-acre lot.
Terrace Ridge’s developer, Capital Investment Partners of Eau Claire, is also asking the city to rezone the land from single-family to multiple-family use.
The council voted 8-1 Monday to send the project to the Plan Commission, which will meet to vote on early approval for the plan Monday, Mar. 25.
Capital Investment Partners has developed similar apartments, including Woodland Ridge town houses across 21st Street and Whisper Ridge town houses on Nicholas Drive.
During an hour-long public hearing Monday, nine people spoke out against the proposed development.
Adding at least 80 more residents on 21st Street would strangle already-congested traffic next to the middle school, neighborhood residents said.
Charlotte Hamilton has a granddaughter who attends Oaklawn Elementary, about ½-mile north of the proposed development. Traffic on 21st Street during middle school soccer tournaments and the Dunn County Fair is dangerous, and adding more drivers would worsen the problem, Hamilton said.
“$1,000 a month is not affordable,” Hamilton said.
Sherry Gibbs called for the property to be developed into single-family homes instead.
“I don’t know that we need that much more apartment housing in Menomonie,” Gibbs said.
The development would sit next to Krista Drier’s backyard. Her first concern is also traffic, she said.
“If you’ve ever been by the elementary drop-off … there’s children running across that street to get to their parents’ cars,” Drier said. “I think adding more traffic on that street would be irresponsible and would not do justice to keeping our kids in this community safe.”
Kathy McNally said the addition would mean a dense apartment complex in the center of single-family homes, that it would “change the fabric of that neighborhood.”
Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson recommended the city reject the project.
“If that road was repaired, widened and traffic measures were put in at another time, it may be worth exploring at that time for rezoning, but given the width of the road I don’t think it’s a wise idea,” Atkinson said.
The Plan Commission rejected Feb. 25 an initial plan for Terrace Ridge, which originally included 12 buildings and 96 units.
The complex would take about four years to build, according to the initial plan.
Ten people spoke out against the plan at that meeting. The commission called the initial plan too dense, but asked the developer to work with the city on a new version. The developer has returned with the current 80-unit proposal.
According to the first Terrace Ridge plan, the complex would include three-bedroom units, “luxury” and “standard” two-bedroom units and one-bedroom units, ranging in price from $800 to $1,275.
Four people defended the new plan at the public hearing.
The Terrace Ridge project has been in the works for “quite a few years,” said CIP developer Bill Albright. He said the city of Menomonie has a housing shortage, and the cost of construction means “to do anything less than what we have, it just doesn’t work.”
Sean Bohan, a civil engineer for the project, said single-family homes “don’t work in this area,” and that 21st Street can handle more traffic than what the new apartments would bring.
Terrace Ridge developer Paul Madsen said CIP’s existing apartments already attract different kinds of tenants, including the elderly and young professionals.
“I’m kind of concerned that if this doesn’t get passed, nothing will get built in that space for a long time,” Madsen said, adding that the company’s Menomonie town houses are fully rented.
Several council members spoke for the project.
Council member Mary Solberg praised the developers’ track record in Menomonie, and acknowledged 21st Street’s traffic issues – but said congestion only happens during school pick-up and drop-off times.
Jeff Luther and Eric Sutherland agreed, saying they didn’t believe single-family housing is best suited for the land.
The council was also slated to discuss “possible purchase and price” of the Dunn County Government Center building at 800 Wilson Ave. during closed session Monday night.
Also during closed session the council was slated to discuss a “possible development agreement and project” involving The Heights, a proposed 171-bed student housing complex at 202 17th Ave. W, Menomonie.
