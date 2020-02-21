Neumman presents book "The Righteous Mind" during Community Conversations

On Saturday, Feb. 15, Dr. Mark Neumann from La Crosse presented the book “The Righteous Mind” by psychologist Jonathan Haidt. Dr. Neumann was a Franciscan brother for 20 years and served as a missionary in Zaire, Africa, in an area near Rwanda. From a small distance he witnessed the turmoil in Rwanda in 1994 when there was mass genocide. He witnessed the violent tribalism that roiled over and struck in Zaire as well. He is concerned about the current divide that we experience in the United States of the political left versus the political right. He is on a quest to try to understand how we humans are able to be so divided one group against the other. He wants to know how we resolve these forms of inhumanity without violence.

Dr. Neumann asks “How can we live together?” He understands that we all have biases and we rely upon them because that is what gives us a “quick way of thinking” as we negotiate the multitude of social interactions in the course of every day. Rational analysis of problems is slow. Based on our emotions and intuitions, we are able to make quick decisions about what is morally right and what is morally wrong, and it is most often after the fact that we work to employ reason to rationalize the correctness of our actions. Our groups and group identity are important to us, and we are concerned about what others in our group think of us. We also feel that we need to protect our group. All of these decisions our righteous minds consider to be morally correct. Other groups that disagree we believe are morally incorrect.