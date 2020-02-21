Neumman presents book "The Righteous Mind" during Community Conversations

On Saturday, Feb. 15, Dr. Mark Neumann from La Crosse presented the book “The Righteous Mind” by psychologist Jonathan Haidt. Dr. Neumann was a Franciscan brother for 20 years and served as a missionary in Zaire, Africa, in an area near Rwanda. From a small distance he witnessed the turmoil in Rwanda in 1994 when there was mass genocide. He witnessed the violent tribalism that roiled over and struck in Zaire as well. He is concerned about the current divide that we experience in the United States of the political left versus the political right. He is on a quest to try to understand how we humans are able to be so divided one group against the other. He wants to know how we resolve these forms of inhumanity without violence.
Dr. Neumann asks “How can we live together?” He understands that we all have biases and we rely upon them because that is what gives us a “quick way of thinking” as we negotiate the multitude of social interactions in the course of every day. Rational analysis of problems is slow. Based on our emotions and intuitions, we are able to make quick decisions about what is morally right and what is morally wrong, and it is most often after the fact that we work to employ reason to rationalize the correctness of our actions. Our groups and group identity are important to us, and we are concerned about what others in our group think of us. We also feel that we need to protect our group. All of these decisions our righteous minds consider to be morally correct. Other groups that disagree we believe are morally incorrect.
You have free articles remaining.
In Dr. Haidt’s book there are 5 intuitions and emotions that effect our morality: 1) avoid harm and care for others, 2) fairness and reciprocity, 3) loyalty to a group, 4) respect for authority, 5) desire for purity and sanctity. Liberals tend to operate with special attention to 1) and 2). Conservatives tend to rely on all 5 for their sense of morality.
The human race is amazing for the cooperation that occurs between unrelated humans to build civilization. Part of this cooperation is promoted by religion. Part is promoted by punishment or by shame, embarrassment or gossip within our groups. Liberals speak for the weak and oppressed while conservatives speak for institutions and tradition. The conservatives want order, even at some risk to those at the bottom of society. The important insight of conservatives is that order is really hard to achieve and it is easy to lose. Conservatives and liberals balance society between stability and change. It is important that we listen to each other since our natural tendency is to think that we as individuals are right and those with opposing views are wrong. But we need to get out of this self-righteous “matrix” and listen to each other.
Dr. Neumann, at the end of this discussion, encourages us to go out into our communities, interact with each other, and build our social capital. We need to make peace with our neighbors and accept them regardless of our prejudices about them, in regards to race, illness, or religion. Tolerance of the other is not enough. He advocates that we work to extend hospitality especially to those that we find it hardest to understand. This work of doing hospitality is how we build social capital for the good of our entire community.
The next Community Conversations will be on Saturday, March 21, at the Menomonie Public Library from 1 to 3 p.m. The topic will be “The Gas and Oil Industry” examining details from the book “Blowout” by Rachel Maddow. The public is welcome.