Two new housing complexes are moving forward in the city of Menomonie.
The city council voted Monday to kick off the development of a 53-unit student housing complex at 202 17th Ave. W. and a 96-apartment complex on 21st Street, sending both proposals to the Plan Commission to take up in February.
If the city agrees to rezone the land for multiple-family residential use, the 96-apartment complex called Terrace Ridge will sit on a 10¾-acre property. Capital Investment Partners of Eau Claire plans to buy the vacant land from Liberty Christian Center Inc. of Menomonie, said CIP co-owner Bill Albright.
Albright’s development plan includes 11 buildings: two 12-plexes and nine eight-plexes.
If the city agrees with his plans, Albright plans to close on the property around April 1 and to build in three phases. Construction on two eight-plexes would begin in early spring of 2020.
“You don’t get empty units sitting for quite some time,” Albright said. “The demand within the city of Menomonie right now is very favorable for this type of building.”
The general plan includes a buffer of a pond and trees between the complex and single-family homes to the north.
The student housing complex, The Heights, is proposed for 17th Avenue West and Broadway Street South, to the left of the Don and Nona Williams Stadium.
A fraternity house sits on the 1½-acre lot. Under the general plan, Talon Development would replace it with a four-story building that includes 53 units and 171 beds.
The proposed parking lot isn’t large enough for the building, Eide said, but developers are proposing extra off-site parking to compensate.
Menomonie Mayor Randy Knaack expressed concern about stormwater treatment with the installation of concrete and Galloway Creek to the south, but Talon Development plans to contain and treat stormwater underneath the parking lot, Eide said.
But the future student facility will most likely depend on the creation of the city’s 16th tax-incremental district. The council also voted unanimously Monday to begin the process of creating that TID.
“I think development would depend on this going through quite heavily. If we weren’t in favor of this, it would pretty much axe the (student housing) development,” Knaack said.
Both the Terrace Ridge project plan, its rezoning request and The Heights project plan are slated for a public hearing Feb. 25, said public works director Randy Eide. If the Plan Commission approves, both developments will return to the city council for a public hearing in March.
In other city news:
- The council also approved a final plan for developer JABS 4, LLC to transform the former East School building, 710 11th St., Menomonie into a 13-unit residential development. The council approved the initial plan in June. The 16,000-square-foot, three-story building will be turned into seven two-bedroom and six one-bedroom units. Added will be a 25-stall parking lot, stormwater retention areas, new windows, picnic areas and landscaping, according to a letter from developer Abby Schmaling to the council.
